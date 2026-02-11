Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Hits Record Low Price on Amazon at $300 Off, Plus More Monitor Deals

by

Samsung has introduced a few big discounts on its monitors, TVs, and more this week on Amazon, including the return of the all-time low price on the newest Smart Monitor. You can get the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99 on Amazon, down from $1,599.99.

This model of the Smart Monitor launched last summer, and today's sale is a match of the best price we've ever tracked, which is typically at Samsung.com. Today is one of the few times we've seen this low price on Amazon, and it has an estimated delivery date between February 14 and February 16.

$300 OFF
Samsung 32-Inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99

In addition to the Smart Monitor M9 sale, Amazon is offering extra savings if you purchase multiple select Samsung products this week. Purchasing two products from this landing page will get you an additional $100 off, three will get you $300 off, four will get you $400 off, and five will get you $500 off your total.

BUY MORE, SAVE MORE
Samsung Sale on Amazon

This list includes monitors, TVs, soundbars, and even cordless vacuums. We've gathered a few of the highlights in this sale below, but be sure to check out the full list on Amazon before the sale ends. Shoppers should note that Amazon has discounts on many of these products without the need of the bundle offers, but if you're interested in more than one you can get some extra savings by clicking the on-page coupons.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

