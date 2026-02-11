Satechi's Essentials Sale Takes 20% Off Popular Qi2 Chargers, Bluetooth Trackers, and More

Satechi recently kicked off a new sale that has essential accessories at 20 percent off for a limited time. To get this discount, enter the code ESSENTIALS20 at checkout on the accessories found in Satechi's "Essentials Tech Upgrade" collection.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale includes products like Qi2 wireless chargers, Bluetooth keyboards, USB-C hubs, Thunderbolt accessories, and more. Satechi provides free shipping on orders with a value that exceeds $20, so many of the products in this sale should automatically net you the free shipping bonus.

Note: Use code ESSENTIALS20 to see this discount.

Some highlights of the event include Satechi's FindAll Bluetooth tracker collection, like the FindAll Keychain for $24.00, down from $29.99, and FindAll Card for $28.00, down from $34.00. If you're shopping for an iPhone charging station, Satechi's 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand is on sale for $64.00, down from $79.99.

Additionally, Satechi is hosting a "last chance" sale this week, with up to 30 percent off accessories with a limited supply remaining. In this sale you'll find discounts on MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pads, Thunderbolt docks, and more.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.