AppleCare+ Coverage Launches in Indonesia
Apple today announced the launch of AppleCare+ coverage in Indonesia, bringing the option of additional hardware protection and technical support to customers across the country.
Most Apple products come with a one-year limited warranty that covers hardware failures and manufacturing defects, and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ extends coverage for devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Pro Display XDR, and Apple TV, including accidental damage protection for incidents like drops and spills, battery replacement when capacity drops below 80 percent, and 24/7 priority access to support.
"AppleCare brings peace of mind and mind to our customers, with comprehensive protection for their products and support from Apple experts," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president for Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. "Today's launch is part of our ongoing commitment to expand access to AppleCare coverage and deliver the best experience for our customers around the world."
AppleCare+ in Indonesia extends Apple's paid support and repair coverage through its network of Apple Authorized Service Providers. Customers can use mail-in or in-store repairs for supported Apple products, and Mac users may be eligible for onsite service. Global repair coverage also allows customers traveling abroad to obtain service through Apple's international network, subject to local parts and service availability.
AppleCare Protection Plan coverage can be purchased when ordering a qualifying device and within 12 months of purchase. Customers in Indonesia can learn more about AppleCare+ options in their country by visiting Apple's regional AppleCare+ webpage.
