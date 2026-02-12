YouTube Launches on Apple Vision Pro

Starting today, an official YouTube app is available on the Apple Vision Pro, allowing you to watch videos on a theater-sized screen with immersive visionOS Environments.



Every video on YouTube is available in the new, standalone visionOS app, including standard videos, 180° videos, 360° videos, and YouTube Shorts. And on the Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip, you can even watch YouTube videos in 8K.

Apple Vision Pro users can access their YouTube subscriptions, playlists, watch history, and more.



It was already possible to watch YouTube videos via the Safari browser on the Apple Vision Pro, but there was no official YouTube app on the device until now. A third-party YouTube app called "Juno" was available on visionOS in 2024, but it was quickly removed from the App Store because it was deemed to be violating YouTube's Terms of Service.

The official YouTube app is available in the visionOS App Store.