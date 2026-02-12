Tomb Raider Reboot Launches on iOS and Android

Feral Interactive has announced the release of Tomb Raider on iOS and Android. Originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Tomb Raider has been fully rebuilt for iOS and Android.



Coinciding with the franchise's 30th anniversary, this reboot of the console version includes the complete original campaign and all 12 DLC packs featuring extra upgrades, outfits, and a bonus Challenge Tomb.

In case you need reminding, here's the blurb:



Tomb Raider tells the story of Lara Croft's journey from novice explorer to battle-scarred heroine. Shipwrecked on a mysterious island and armed only with her instincts, to survive she must overcome her limits and be reborn a legend. The island's forest canopy hides murderous cultists, rampaging mercenaries, crumbling tombs and prowling wildlife. Whether puzzling, platforming, or fighting off attackers, Lara will be tested both physically and mentally as she uncovers Yamatai's ancient secrets.

Feral says the visuals and performance of the game have been optimized for modern platforms, with higher-end devices able to reach 120 frames per second with improved textures and lighting.

Depending on your device, you can choose from up to four settings. Graphics mode prioritizes visual quality over frame rate. Performance mode does the opposite, offering smoother gameplay with slightly reduced visuals. Performance Plus, available on select iPad Pro models, pushes performance further with support for up to 120fps.

There's also a Battery Saver mode, which extends battery life by lowering both graphical fidelity and frame rate.

Controller-wise, the game includes a fully customizable touchscreen interface, with optional gyroscopic aiming available on supported devices. Full gamepad support is also included, as well as keyboard and mouse support on iPadOS and Android.

Tomb Raider is available now via the App Store and Google Play Store, priced at $19.99 / £12.99 / €15.99.