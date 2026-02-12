Apple's M5 iPad Pro Hits Multiple Record Low Prices on Amazon
Amazon this week is offering discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. Every deal on the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro that we're tracking below is a match of the all-time low price on these tablets.
The highlight this time around is a return of a low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, which is on sale for $899.00, down from $999.00. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date around February 17 for free delivery, but Prime members should see earlier delivery dates in many cases.
There are fewer 13-inch M5 iPad Pro models on sale during this event, but you can find $150 off a few Wi-Fi models on Amazon. Prices start at $1,199.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch M5 iPad Pro ($100 off), and also include the 1TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture Glass model for $1,849.00 ($150 off).
11-Inch M5 iPad Pro
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $899.00 ($100 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 ($100 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,449.00 ($150 off)
- 1TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi - $1,549.00 ($150 off)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,849.00 ($150 off)
- 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi - $1,949.00 ($150 off)
13-Inch M5 iPad Pro
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,199.00 ($100 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,399.00 ($100 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,749.00 ($150 off)
- 1TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi - $1,849.00 ($150 off)
