Apple Supplier's Plans Fall Through, Macs and iPads May Be Impacted

by

On an earnings call on Tuesday, Japanese company Sharp announced that the planned sale of one of its LCD display factories to its majority owner Foxconn has fell through, according to Nikkei Asia. As a result, the report said Sharp plans to halt production at the facility in August, and this decision may temporarily impact Apple.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero
If production ceases at Sharp's so-called "K2" factory in Kameyama, Japan, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce said that short-term supply of oxide LCD display panels for some MacBook and iPad models "could face disruption."

Apple is known for having excellent supply chain management, so any potential impact on MacBook and iPad shipping estimates might be limited. TrendForce estimated that Apple's current orders only make up about 16% to 17% of the factory's overall utilization, and Apple still has around six months to prepare.

Sharp has decided to wind down the factory amid increased competition.

"The plant's competitive edge once stemmed from its industry-leading oxide backplane technology, serving as a benchmark for Apple's MacBook and iPad panels," said TrendForce. "However, increasing investments from Korean and Chinese panel makers in oxide capacity steadily eroded Sharp's technological advantage."

Foxconn had initially planned to continue LCD panel production at the factory, and add new production lines to build AI servers, according to Nikkei Asia. However, the report said Foxconn backed away due to "weak LCD prices."

Regardless, Apple is in the process of upgrading its products with OLED displays. All of the latest iPhone models are equipped with OLED displays, and the past two generations of iPad Pro models are too. Over the next one to two years, the iPad mini, iPad Air, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac are expected to receive OLED displays too.

Tags: Foxconn, Nikkei, Sharp, TrendForce

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shows Off a Key Reason to Upgrade to the iPhone 17

Saturday February 7, 2026 9:26 am PST by
Apple today shared an ad that shows how the upgraded Center Stage front camera on the latest iPhones improves the process of taking a group selfie. "Watch how the new front facing camera on iPhone 17 Pro takes group selfies that automatically expand and rotate as more people come into frame," says Apple. While the ad is focused on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the regular iPhone...
Read Full Article83 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Says These 7 U.S. States Plan to Offer iPhone Driver's Licenses

Monday February 9, 2026 6:24 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The feature is currently available in 13 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, and it is expected to launch in at least seven more in the future. To set up the...
Read Full Article112 comments
Apple Logo Zoomed

Apple Expected to Launch These 10+ Products Over the Coming Months

Tuesday February 10, 2026 6:33 am PST by
It has been a slow start to 2026 for Apple product launches, with only a new AirTag and a special Apple Watch band released so far. We are still waiting for MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the iPhone 17e, a lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip, long-rumored updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini, and much more. Apple is expected to release/update the following products...
Read Full Article39 comments
14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard

New MacBook Pros Could Now Arrive in March

Sunday February 8, 2026 6:02 am PST by
New MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could arrive as soon as Monday, March 2, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the release of new MacBook Pro models is tied to the release of macOS Tahoe 26.3. The launch is said to be slated for as early as the week of March 2. He added that the M4 Pro and M4 Max models on sale today...
Read Full Article132 comments
m5 macbook pro deal

Why You Shouldn't Buy the Next MacBook Pro

Tuesday February 10, 2026 4:27 pm PST by
Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Pro models as soon as early March, but if you can, this is one generation you should skip because there's something much better in the works. We're waiting on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, with few changes other than the processor upgrade. There won't be any tweaks to the design or the display, but later this...
Read Full Article201 comments