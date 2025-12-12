Apple Releases visionOS 26.2 With Travel Mode Updates

Apple today released visionOS 26.2, the second update to the visionOS 26 operating system that came out in September. visionOS 26.2 comes a month after the release of visionOS 26.1.



‌visionOS 26‌.2 can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option. To install an update, the Vision Pro headset needs to be removed, and there is a software progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

visionOS 26.2 expands the Travel Mode feature to cars and busses, plus it adds new features for spatial accessories like the Logitech Muse. Apple's release notes for the update are below.

This update expands Travel Mode to cars and busses, adds support for hand-drawn content with spatial accessories, and includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Apple Vision Pro.

- Travel Mode lets passengers use Apple Vision Pro on cars and busses in addition to airplanes and trains

- Support for hand-drawn content with spatial accessories like Logitech Muse in Notes, Freeform, and any PencilKit-enabled app

- Tables in Freeform can hold text, images, documents, and drawings, with cells that intelligently resize to fit, bringing structure to the content of your board

Additional information on the new M5 Apple Vision Pro and visionOS 26 can be found in our roundup.