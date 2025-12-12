Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.2 With Edge Light
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.2, the second major update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out in September. macOS Tahoe 26.2 comes five weeks after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.1.
Mac users can download the macOS Tahoe update by using the Software Update section of System Settings.
macOS Tahoe 26.2 includes Edge Light, a feature that illuminates your face with soft light when you're on a video call in a room with poor lighting. The update also adds alarms for the Reminders app, new podcast features, updated AirDrop settings, and more. Apple's release notes are below.
Edge Light
- Edge Light video effect uses the Mac display to illuminate your face like a virtual ring light when you're on a video call in low light
- Customizable light width and temperature give you control over how you're lit
- Mouse awareness ensures that the light recedes when you need to access content underneath
- Option to have the light turn on automatically in low light situations on Mac computers introduced in 2024 and later
Podcasts
- Automatically generated chapters make it easier to navigate more episodes
- Links to mentioned podcasts let you see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode you're listening to directly from the player and transcript
Games
- Filters in the Games library let you find games by category, size, and more
- In-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when someone new has taken the lead
- Connected controller support
This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
- AirDrop codes offer an additional layer of verification when using AirDrop with unknown contacts by providing a code on the receiver's device that the sender must enter to complete the transfer
- Apple News Section links in the sidebar of the News app offer easy navigation to popular topics like Sports, Politics, Business, and Food
- Tables in Freeform can hold text, images, documents, and drawings, with cells that intelligently resize to fit, bringing structure to the infinite canvas
- Favorite Songs playlist appears in Top Picks in Apple Music
- Fixes an issue where pre-release albums in the library were not immediately playable at their release time
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: support.apple.com/100100.
More information on the features in macOS Tahoe can be found in our macOS Tahoe roundup.
