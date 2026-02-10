Razer Launches Limited-Edition Boomslang Gaming Mouse for $1,337
Gaming computer company Razer today started accepting pre-orders for the Razer Boomslang mouse, which is being released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original peripheral.
The original Razer Boomslang was one of the first gaming mice, providing a wheel that boasted more precise mouse tracking than other mic on the market. The new model features a 45,000 DPI Razer Pro second-generation optical sensor, 4th-generation Razer optical mouse switches that prevent double-clicking and debounce delays, 8,000Hz hyperpolling wireless technology for lower latency, and an ambidextrous build with PU leather buttons for enhanced grip.
Razer is including a Mouse Dock Pro for magnetic wireless charging, plus the mouse supports 9-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting that can react to more than 300 Chroma-integrated games. There are eight customizable buttons that can be used for shortcuts and macros.
Each Boomslang comes with a collector's LED display frame that features every element of the internal design.
The newly revamped Razer Boomslang is limited edition, and it is priced at $1,337. Razer is making just 1,337 units in total, each one with a unique serial number. U.S. preorders went live on February 10 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time and have sold out. Preorders in Europe will begin on February 11 at 8:00 a.m. CET, and in Asia on February 11 at 8:00 a.m. SGT, and are also likely to sell out.
