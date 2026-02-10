iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange Color Linked to 38% China Sales Jump

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been runaway hits in China, but it has nothing to do with new AI or camera features – it's largely down to the color.

The Cosmic Orange finish made available exclusively on Apple's high-end Pro models has been widely dubbed "Hermès orange" by Chinese consumers who associate the vivid hue with the French luxury brand's signature color.

The Financial Times reports that videos showcasing the orange iPhones have gone viral on Chinese social media since the devices launched in September.

"It sounds simple, but it's the external obvious changes to design, which includes the introduction of a shout-out orange colour, that pulled out early upgraders," IDC senior research director Nabila Popal told the publication.

It's not just visual appeal that's driving sales either. In Mandarin, the word for orange sounds similar to the word for success, adding another psychological association that has apparently resonated with buyers. Many social media posts about Apple's premium iPhones include well-wishes playing on the linguistic connection.

Apple reported $26 billion in Chinese revenue during its fiscal first quarter, a 38 percent year-over-year increase and the company's best-ever performance in the region. China now accounts for roughly one-fifth of Apple's total global sales.

The results are a major turnaround after nearly three years of declining sales in the country, where Apple has faced stiff competition from domestic rivals like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

For the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch this September alongside the company's first foldable device, Apple will almost certainly introduce a new signature color. Rumors suggest that Apple is considering a brown coffee-like shade, purple, and burgundy.

