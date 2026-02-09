YouTube Music Rolling Out Premium Paywall for Song Lyrics

by

YouTube Music is making users pay for lyrics. Originally introduced in 2020 as a free feature, song lyrics now sit behind a paywall – as part of a YouTube Premium or Music Premium subscription.

youtube music logo
As spotted by 9to5Google, in the latest update currently rolling out, the Lyrics tab on the Now Playing screen displays the warning message, "You have [x] views remaining. Unlock lyrics with Premium."

Users get five free lyrics before a subscription is required. After that, users only see the first few lines, while the rest are blurred.

Google has been testing the change with a small subset of users for a few months already, and now it appears to be rolling out globally. Google has yet to confirm the change.

YouTube Music Premium costs $10.99 per month, and includes ad-free playback, offline downloads, and background listening. YouTube Premium, priced at $13.99, brings those benefits to the YouTube app.

It's possible that Google is trying to claw back costs paid to third-party services like LyricFind and MusixMatch, which the app seems to be using to retrieve lyrics. Whether the strategy outlives previous attempts by streamers to make users pay extra for the feature remains to be seen.

Last year, Spotify briefly put lyrics behind a paywall, but it rolled back the move after a user backlash.

froot1988 Avatar
froot1988
43 minutes ago at 04:02 am
tech is getting worse every day
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
35 minutes ago at 04:10 am
I mean, apple music doesnt even let you listen to a single song if you don't pay. hell, you can't even acccess your playlist last I checked, so if you want to check some songs names, you're boned
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
weckart Avatar
weckart
37 minutes ago at 04:08 am
Charging for linking to what people upload for free to Genius, Musicmatch and Lyricsfind is what I call a business opportunity.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
33 minutes ago at 04:12 am

tech is getting worse every day
Sadly, I often feel that way. It’s not really the future many of us hoped for or envisioned.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aries81 Avatar
aries81
38 minutes ago at 04:08 am
Most of the time you can find the lyrics in the comments anyways.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
12 minutes ago at 04:34 am
*Google's lyrics in web browser*
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
