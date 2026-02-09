ChatGPT Now Has Ads for Free and Go Tier Users

by

U.S. ChatGPT users who have a free account or a low-cost Go subscription will start seeing ads starting today, according to OpenAI.

chatgpt ads
Ads will be limited to the Free and Go subscription tiers, and will be shown to logged-in adult users. OpenAI does not plan to show ads to minors, and the company claims that ads will not influence the answers that ChatGPT provides. OpenAI also says it will not provide advertisers with content from ChatGPT conversations.

OpenAI is not profitable, and the free and Go tier options require "significant infrastructure and ongoing investment." OpenAI is funding that work through ads, and it says that customers who do not want to see ads can upgrade to a Plus or Pro plan. There's also an option to opt out of ads in exchange for fewer daily free messages.

Ads in ChatGPT will be clearly labeled as sponsored and the information will be presented separately from answers that ChatGPT provides. By default, OpenAI will show ads based on conversation topic, past chats, and past interactions with ads. A conversation about recipes, for example, may surface ads for meal kits or grocery delivery.

Advertisers will receive aggregate information like number of views or clicks, but won't have access to chat history, memories, or personal user information. Ads will not be shown for sensitive topics like health, mental health, or politics.

OpenAI is allowing users to dismiss ads, share feedback, and get information on why a particular ad is displayed. Ad data is also able to be deleted, and personalization can be disabled.

ChatGPT subscribers with Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education plans will not see ads. OpenAI says the current rollout is a test to learn, listen, and get the ad experience right, and the company claims that it believes ads in ChatGPT can be "uniquely valuable for people."

Last week, OpenAI competitor Anthropic promised to keep the Claude chatbot ad-free in response to OpenAI's plan to introduce ads. Anthropic shared an anti-ad commercial during the Super Bowl calling out OpenAI for its ad plans, and said that a "conversation with Claude" is not the right place for ads.

Tags: ChatGPT, OpenAI

Popular Stories

wwdc sans text feature

Apple Rumored to Announce New Product on February 19

Thursday February 5, 2026 12:22 pm PST by
Apple plans to announce the iPhone 17e on Thursday, February 19, according to Macwelt, the German equivalent of Macworld. The report, citing industry sources, is available in English on Macworld. Apple announced the iPhone 16e on Wednesday, February 19 last year, so the iPhone 17e would be unveiled exactly one year later if this rumor is accurate. It is quite uncommon for Apple to unveil...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Shows Off a Key Reason to Upgrade to the iPhone 17

Saturday February 7, 2026 9:26 am PST by
Apple today shared an ad that shows how the upgraded Center Stage front camera on the latest iPhones improves the process of taking a group selfie. "Watch how the new front facing camera on iPhone 17 Pro takes group selfies that automatically expand and rotate as more people come into frame," says Apple. While the ad is focused on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the regular iPhone...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple Logo Zoomed

Tim Cook Teases Plans for Apple's Upcoming 50th Anniversary

Thursday February 5, 2026 12:54 pm PST by
Apple turns 50 this year, and its CEO Tim Cook has promised to celebrate the milestone. The big day falls on April 1, 2026. "I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment," Cook told employees today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart ...
Read Full Article149 comments
Finder Siri Feature

Why Apple's iOS 26.4 Siri Upgrade Will Be Bigger Than Originally Promised

Friday February 6, 2026 3:06 pm PST by
In the iOS 26.4 update that's coming this spring, Apple will introduce a new version of Siri that's going to overhaul how we interact with the personal assistant and what it's able to do. The iOS 26.4 version of Siri won't work like ChatGPT or Claude, but it will rely on large language models (LLMs) and has been updated from the ground up. Upgraded Architecture The next-generation...
Read Full Article154 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday February 3, 2026 7:47 am PST by
While the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate is now available ahead of a public release, the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a week away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public in March or April. Below, we have recapped known or rumored iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 features so far. iOS 26.3 iPhone to Android Transfer Tool iOS 26.3 makes it easier...
Read Full Article37 comments

Top Rated Comments

Stevez67 Avatar
Stevez67
1 hour ago at 11:33 am
"OpenAI is not profitable, and the free and Go tier options require "significant infrastructure and ongoing investment." OpenAI is funding that work through ads, and it says that customers who do not want to see ads can upgrade to a Plus or Pro plan. There's also an option to opt out of ads in exchange for fewer daily free messages."

I prefer the "not using OpenAI at all" option. Saves me time, money, and hallucinations. Ok, I'll miss the hallucinations.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
marblesbarkley Avatar
marblesbarkley
1 hour ago at 11:33 am
BYE CHATGPT
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
1 hour ago at 11:35 am
Claude’s advertisement was true then
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TFrank2 Avatar
TFrank2
1 hour ago at 11:36 am
Google and Anthropic really vaulted ahead here in terms of experience and value IMO
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robd003 Avatar
robd003
1 hour ago at 11:38 am
Every time you see an ad report it as inappropriate.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikethebigo Avatar
mikethebigo
1 hour ago at 11:38 am
I enjoyed Anthropic skewering them about this during the Super Bowl yesterday.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments