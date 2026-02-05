iFixit Shares AirTag 2 Teardown, Here's What's New
We were so busy covering Apple's earnings call last Thursday that iFixit's AirTag 2 teardown video that afternoon went under our radar until now.
For those who have yet to watch the video, iFixit opens up the AirTag 2 and reveals what is new inside, including a redesigned speaker that is up to 50% louder than the one in the previous AirTag, according to Apple. The teardown also provides a look at the AirTag 2's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip and more.
The overall design of the AirTag 2 is similar to the original version of the item tracking accessory.
While a previous teardown
showed that it is more difficult to remove the speaker in the AirTag 2, compared to the one in the original AirTag, iFixit was still able to disable the speaker's audible chime with the use of a soldering gun.
For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com.
Apple released the new AirTag last month. In addition to the louder speaker, Precision Finding works up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model, and the overall Bluetooth tracking range is also improved.
