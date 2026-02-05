iFixit Shares AirTag 2 Teardown, Here's What's New

by

We were so busy covering Apple's earnings call last Thursday that iFixit's AirTag 2 teardown video that afternoon went under our radar until now.

Second Generation AirTag Feature Purple
For those who have yet to watch the video, iFixit opens up the AirTag 2 and reveals what is new inside, including a redesigned speaker that is up to 50% louder than the one in the previous AirTag, according to Apple. The teardown also provides a look at the AirTag 2's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip and more.

The overall design of the AirTag 2 is similar to the original version of the item tracking accessory.


While a previous teardown showed that it is more difficult to remove the speaker in the AirTag 2, compared to the one in the original AirTag, iFixit was still able to disable the speaker's audible chime with the use of a soldering gun.

For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com.

Apple released the new AirTag last month. In addition to the louder speaker, Precision Finding works up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model, and the overall Bluetooth tracking range is also improved.

Related Reading: AirTag 2 Hands-On: What's New and Should You Upgrade?

Related Roundup: AirTag
Tags: iFixit, Teardown

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday February 3, 2026 7:47 am PST by
While the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate is now available ahead of a public release, the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a week away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public in March or April. Below, we have recapped known or rumored iOS 26.3 and iOS 26.4 features so far. iOS 26.3 iPhone to Android Transfer Tool iOS 26.3 makes it easier...
Read Full Article36 comments
imac video apple feature

Apple Makes Its Second-Biggest Acquisition Ever

Tuesday February 3, 2026 12:45 pm PST by
Apple recently acquired Israeli startup Q.ai for close to $2 billion, according to Financial Times sources. That would make this Apple's second-biggest acquisition ever, after it paid $3 billion for the popular headphone maker Beats in 2014. This is also the largest known Apple acquisition since the company purchased Intel's smartphone modem business and patents for $1 billion in 2019....
Read Full Article
Apple Logo Zoomed

Tim Cook Teases Plans for Apple's Upcoming 50th Anniversary

Thursday February 5, 2026 12:54 pm PST by
Apple turns 50 this year, and its CEO Tim Cook has promised to celebrate the milestone. The big day falls on April 1, 2026. "I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment," Cook told employees today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart ...
Read Full Article143 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Models at Lower Prices

Wednesday February 4, 2026 7:44 am PST by
Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models on its online store in the U.S., with prices discounted by 12% to 22% compared to Apple's current or former pricing for the devices. Here were Apple's starting prices when the devices launched in September 2024: iPhone 16: $799 iPhone 16 Plus: $899 iPhone 16 Pro:...
Read Full Article37 comments
Apple TV Color

Apple TV Announces 12 New Shows and Films Coming This Year

Wednesday February 4, 2026 12:29 pm PST by
Apple on Tuesday previewed 12 new shows and films that will be premiering on the Apple TV streaming service throughout 2026. The new series: Imperfect Women — March 18, 2026 Margo's Got Money Troubles — April 15, 2026 Widow's Bay — April 29, 2026 Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed — May 20, 2026 Cape Fear — June 5, 2026 Lucky — July 15, 2026 The new films: Eternity — ...
Read Full Article59 comments

Top Rated Comments

jdavid_rp Avatar
jdavid_rp
2 days ago at 09:57 am

I don't know how I feel about iFixit demonstrating how to disable the speaker, since that is a feature that helps protect against misuse. I think mentioning that it is still possible is ok, and responsible but maybe not giving directions.
Security by obscurity is not really a solution, they dont demonstrating it in a video won't fix how easy is to tamper with it and surely other people would post their own videos showing how to do it anyways. I would say its better to see tech sites commenting on how easy is to disable it to make more people know that a tampered AirTag 2 is real possible issue and maybe make Apple engineer it a bit better for a future generation (or hopefully a 2.1 revision)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
q3anon Avatar
q3anon
2 days ago at 09:29 am

I don't know how I feel about iFixit demonstrating how to disable the speaker, since that is a feature that helps protect against misuse. I think mentioning that it is still possible is ok, and responsible but maybe not giving directions.
I completely agree with you. The speaker is a crucial feature. Imagine the disaster if it was silent: you might actually catch a partner somewhere they claimed they wouldn’t be.
That audible chime gives them the necessary heads-up to ditch the tracker and come up with a solid alibi before coming home. It saves everyone from awkward conversations. Honestly, iFixit shouldn’t be teaching people how to ruin that kind of blissful ignorance. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
2 days ago at 10:43 am

I don't know how I feel about iFixit demonstrating how to disable the speaker, since that is a feature that helps protect against misuse. I think mentioning that it is still possible is ok, and responsible but maybe not giving directions.
Since a large portion of the practical use of these things is theft prevention I'm cool with it
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
idahohand Avatar
idahohand
2 days ago at 09:38 am

I don't know how I feel about iFixit demonstrating how to disable the speaker, since that is a feature that helps protect against misuse. I think mentioning that it is still possible is ok, and responsible but maybe not giving directions.
I agree completely. As someone who works in the crisis support industry this is irresponsible at best.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
foobarbaz Avatar
foobarbaz
2 days ago at 10:12 am

I you might actually catch a partner somewhere they claimed they wouldn’t be
Sure, you could catch a cheating partner that way. Or an abuser could catch a partner seeking help.

You might think the first case is fair game, but the second is the exact same use case, unfortunately.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
1 day ago at 09:36 pm
Fun to see these teardown videos. Overall the internals look similar.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments