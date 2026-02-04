Apple TV Announces 12 New Shows and Films Coming This Year

Apple on Tuesday previewed 12 new shows and films that will be premiering on the Apple TV streaming service throughout 2026.



Imperfect Women

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Based on Araminta Hall's novel of the same name, "Imperfect Women" is a psychological thriller that "examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women." The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara.

Widow's Bay

"Margo's Got Money Troubles" is described as "a bold, heartwarming, and comedic family drama" that follows recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Elle Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman). Margo has a new baby, mounting bills, and dwindling ways to pay for things.

Apple says "Widow's Bay" blends genuine horror with character-driven comedy.

Widow's Bay is "a quaint island town 40 miles off the coast of New England," but "something lurks beneath the surface." Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community, but as tourists start arriving, it appears that local residents might have been right about the island being cursed after all.



Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed



Billed as a darkly comedic thriller, "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" follows newly divorced mom Paula (Tatiana Maslany).

"Convinced she witnessed a murder — while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis — Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self."



Cape Fear



A mini-series, inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg: "A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Javier Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance."



Lucky

Outcome

Based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel, "Lucky" centers on a young woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) who "left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past."



"Outcome" is a dark comedy that centers on Reef Hawk (Keanu Reeves), a Hollywood star facing extortion. With the support of his lifelong friends Kyle (Cameron Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer), and his lawyer Ira (Jonah Hill), Reef tries to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer.



Eternity

The Dink

"Eternity" is a rom-com: "In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive."



In this comedy movie, "washed up former tennis prodigy Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson) has been reduced to coaching unruly children at his father Chuck's (Ed Harris) suburban country club. Desperate for his father's approval, Dusty blindly supports Chuck's vendetta against the new craze taking over the club: pickleball."



Mayday



Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh team up in "Mayday," a "genre-bending, action-packed buddy comedy movie that flips the spy thriller on its head."

"When hotshot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he's toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy's rescue and a bond neither saw coming?"



Matchbox: The Movie



Inspired by the Mattel toys, "Matchbox: The Movie" is an "action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world."



Way of the Warrior Kid



A drama film based on the 2017 children's novel of the same name by Jocko Willink: "Middle school has been a nightmare for Marc (Jude Hill), a good kid who's bullied by his classmates and feels like he's behind in everything, from academics to P.E. to just making friends. That changes when his injured Uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to spend the summer and recuperate with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Linda Cardellini)."