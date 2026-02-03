'Humans of Apple TV'

by

A new ad is out today for the Apple TV streaming service, and it focuses on the humans involved in making the shows and films, ranging from actors to production crews to makeup artists. The video shows a gallery of photos from the sets of various Apple TV shows, including The Studio, Severance, Ted Lasso, and others.


"The humans of Apple TV," says Apple, succinctly.

In a world where AI is increasingly prevalent, it would appear that Apple wants to remind everyone that its original content is still deeply human.

