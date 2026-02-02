Sonos Super Bowl Sale Offering Up to 20% Off Select Audio Devices

Sonos this week kicked off a new home theater equipment sale, with big discounts aimed at anyone preparing for a Super Bowl party. This sale includes deals on Sonos smart speakers, sound bars, subwoofers, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One highlight of the event is the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar at $899, down from $1,099, which matches the all-time low price we saw over last holiday season. For a cheaper soundbar, you can get the second generation Beam for $369, down from $499.

Additionally, the new Sonos sale has a few bundle deals, which combine a few different home audio devices at one discounted price. This includes the 2 Room Set with Era 100 for $358 ($80 off), Premium Entertainment Set with Arc Ultra for $1,599 ($399 off), and more.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.