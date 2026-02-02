Apple's Beautiful Store in Barcelona Will Be Temporarily Closed Soon
Apple's impressive Passeig de Gràcia store in the heart of Barcelona, Spain will be temporarily closed for unspecified improvements starting Saturday, February 14 at 8 p.m. local time, according to the store's official page.
Apple Passeig de Gràcia
The extent of renovations that will be completed remains to be seen, and Apple has not indicated when the store will reopen to the public.
Apple Passeig de Gràcia first opened in 2012, and it is one of the company's flagship retail locations. The store is on one of the most popular avenues in Barcelona, inside a historic former bank building with a stunning stone facade.
Apple has another store in Barcelona at the Westfield La Maquinista shopping mall.
Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!
