Apple Was Caught Off Guard by AirPods Pro 3 Popularity

AirPods Pro 3 demand was so strong after the earbuds launched in September that their popularity reportedly "caught Apple off guard."



"AirPods Pro 3 were supply-constrained during the quarter, and we think we would have grown year over year if we would not have been constrained," Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters, in a report published alongside Apple's record-breaking earnings results for the fourth quarter of the 2025 calendar year. He is referring to Apple's Wearable, Home, and Accessories category, which saw around a 2% drop in revenue year-over-year.

AirPods Pro 3 no longer have any extended delivery delays on Apple's online store, so it would appear that Apple has caught up on supply by now.

AirPods Pro 3 feature increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, longer battery life per charge, heart rate monitoring during workouts, improved fit for many users, increased water resistance, a new XXS ear tip size, and more.