Apple Was Caught Off Guard by AirPods Pro 3 Popularity

by

AirPods Pro 3 demand was so strong after the earbuds launched in September that their popularity reportedly "caught Apple off guard."

"AirPods Pro 3 were supply-constrained during the quarter, and we think we would have grown year over year if we would not have been constrained," Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters, in a report published alongside Apple's record-breaking earnings results for the fourth quarter of the 2025 calendar year. He is referring to Apple's Wearable, Home, and Accessories category, which saw around a 2% drop in revenue year-over-year.

AirPods Pro 3 no longer have any extended delivery delays on Apple's online store, so it would appear that Apple has caught up on supply by now.

AirPods Pro 3 feature increased active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, longer battery life per charge, heart rate monitoring during workouts, improved fit for many users, increased water resistance, a new XXS ear tip size, and more.





xiJulian_ Avatar
xiJulian_
45 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
I was caught off guard by how much my Pro 2 are better in almost every way
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
42 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
As someone who had issues with fit and sound with the 2s to the point of selling them, I love the 3s so much. No weird pressure with the ANC like the 2s. Way more natural and deep sound than the 2s. Way better battery than the 2s. The 2s my left ear would fall out all the time, these are rock solid I never even have to adjust them. They are somehow perfect in every way for me. Guess it’s different ear to ear.

I think the thing that made it all click for me is the foam-hybrid tips. I tried third party foam tips to fix my issues with the 2s and it mostly worked except they kept ripping and didn’t fit in the case super well.

Only thing that will get me to upgrade at this point is lossless steaming
siriuset Avatar
siriuset
12 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
Was very happy with my AirPods Pro 2 but decided to give the 3s a shot. Noise cancellation is better and overall sound quality much richer. No problem with the fit in my ear. Glad I upgraded.
pdaholic Avatar
pdaholic
24 minutes ago at 03:22 pm
I was caught off guard by how off guard Apple was caught.
kaz911 Avatar
kaz911
16 minutes ago at 03:29 pm
I find it a bit strange to hear. They got massively discounted on Amazon throughout Nov/Dec - as witnessed here with multiple headlines “Lowest price seen “ multiple times? That is very unusual for a brand new Apple product.

I tried them - and returned them. They did not fit my ears. Could do max 1 hour with them in my ears.

I refurbed my AP2’s and are still happy with those.
NVDA Avatar
NVDA
48 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
I was caught off guard how terribly they fit in the ear. They were returned and back to the lovely APP2 with foam comply tips.
