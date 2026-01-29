Apple's Fifth Avenue Store is Closing Overnight Next Week, Here's Why
Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City is normally open 24/7, but it will be closed overnight on some days next week.
According to Apple's website, the store will be closing at 10 p.m. local time each night on Monday, February 2 through Wednesday, February 4. The store will re-open each morning at 8 a.m. local time during this period.
Apple is closing the store to complete maintenance on the signature glass cube entrance, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Apple's official explanation is "preservation work."
Opened in 2006, Apple Fifth Avenue features a street-level glass cube entrance, leading to an underground store. Apple's CEO Tim Cook and other company executives often attend the store for major new product launches.
The store's cube has been outfitted with everything from a giant Apple Vision Pro headset outline to colorful Siri glow in recent years.
