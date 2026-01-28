'Ted Lasso' is Returning to Apple TV, Here's When
Apple today announced that its hit comedy-drama series "Ted Lasso" is returning for a fourth season in "summer 2026," but it did not share a specific date.
"Ted Lasso" is one of the most popular shows ever released on the Apple TV streaming service. The eponymous character Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, starts off as a small-time football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
In the fourth season, Apple says Lasso returns to England to take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's soccer team.
"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," said Apple.
The fourth season is currently in production, according to Apple, and fan favorites such as Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift are all set to return in the upcoming episodes.
The third season of "Ted Lasso" was released in 2023, so there has been a long wait for a fourth season. The series has won several major awards since it debuted in 2020, with its overall positive tone making it a popular comfort show.
