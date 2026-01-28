Apple Will Soon Take Up to a 30% Cut From All Patreon Creators on iOS

by

Apple has set a new deadline of November 1, 2026 for all Patreon creators to switch from Patreon's legacy billing system to the App Store's in-app purchase system in the Patreon app on the iPhone and iPad, as reported by TechCrunch.

Tim CookingNote: This image has been edited to include a pile of cash.

Patreon is a platform where creators such as YouTubers can receive payments from fans, which can be a valuable revenue stream alongside ads and sponsorships.

Apple initially told Patreon that its creators must move to the App Store's in-app purchase system by November 2025, or else Patreon would risk removal from the App Store, but the deadline was pushed back. Apple considers payments from supporters to creators on Patreon to be digital goods that it is entitled to receive a commission on.

Apple receives a 30% commission on in-app purchases and subscriptions, but this drops to 15% for a subscription that has been ongoing for more than a year.

Patreon gives creators the option to either increase their prices in the iOS app only, or absorb the fee themselves, keeping prices the same across platforms.

Patreon said it is disappointed with how Apple has navigated this policy.

According to TechCrunch, only 4% of Patreon creators are still using the platform's legacy billing system, with the rest having already switched over.

Patreon has shared a FAQ with more details for creators.

Top Rated Comments

aloysiusfreeman Avatar
aloysiusfreeman
29 minutes ago at 11:17 am
I believe the workaround is to subscribe online, and then have the app.

Anyways, ridiculous stuff.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
averagenerd81 Avatar
averagenerd81
20 minutes ago at 11:26 am

That’s how the system works. You don’t expect Walmart to not get a commission when you sell something at their store.

30% is reasonable. DEAL WITH IT.

Don’t like it? Make your own phone and platform.
It still amazes me the lengths people will go to in defending the ultra wealthy.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
delsoul Avatar
delsoul
25 minutes ago at 11:21 am
I knew Tim Cook was greedy, but this is in a league of its own.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neptuna Avatar
neptuna
25 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Time for companies to stop building apps for things that don't need apps. I don't think Patreon should even be an app. Build a nice PWA and let users subscribe there. Am I missing something? Can't Patreon just be a web app? What are the benefits of it being a mobile app?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
26 minutes ago at 11:20 am
There are two things guaranteed in life: Apple taxes and death to older Apple devices.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rappr Avatar
rappr
25 minutes ago at 11:20 am

Note: This image has been edited to include a pile of cash.
Yet another reminder these guys aren’t professional journalists.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
