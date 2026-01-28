Apple Will Soon Take Up to a 30% Cut From All Patreon Creators on iOS

Apple has set a new deadline of November 1, 2026 for all Patreon creators to switch from Patreon's legacy billing system to the App Store's in-app purchase system in the Patreon app on the iPhone and iPad, as reported by TechCrunch.

Patreon is a platform where creators such as YouTubers can receive payments from fans, which can be a valuable revenue stream alongside ads and sponsorships.

Apple initially told Patreon that its creators must move to the App Store's in-app purchase system by November 2025, or else Patreon would risk removal from the App Store, but the deadline was pushed back. Apple considers payments from supporters to creators on Patreon to be digital goods that it is entitled to receive a commission on.

Apple receives a 30% commission on in-app purchases and subscriptions, but this drops to 15% for a subscription that has been ongoing for more than a year.

Patreon gives creators the option to either increase their prices in the iOS app only, or absorb the fee themselves, keeping prices the same across platforms.

Patreon said it is disappointed with how Apple has navigated this policy.

According to TechCrunch, only 4% of Patreon creators are still using the platform's legacy billing system, with the rest having already switched over.

Patreon has shared a FAQ with more details for creators.