Nvidia Overtakes Apple as TSMC's Biggest Customer

by

Apple has lost its long-held position as TSMC's largest customer in 2026 amid surging demand for AI chips, CNBC reports.

Apple vs Nvidia
Nvidia is expected to overtake Apple as the single largest source of revenue for TSMC. Analyst estimates suggest Nvidia will generate approximately $33 billion in revenue for TSMC during 2026, representing roughly 22% of the foundry's total revenue, compared with an estimated $27 billion, or about 18%, attributable to Apple. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang reportedly confirmed on a recent podcast that the transition has already occurred, saying that Nvidia is now TSMC's largest customer.

Apple has been widely regarded as TSMC's anchor customer for more than a decade. Apple relies on the Taiwanese company to manufacture its custom-designed A-series processors used in the iPhone and iPad, as well as its M-series chips for the Mac and ‌iPad‌. That relationship has historically given Apple early access to TSMC's most advanced manufacturing technologies and allowed TSMC to justify the enormous capital investments required to develop each new generation of semiconductor process nodes.

The change reflects a rapid expansion in Nvidia's demand, driven by the global build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure, where its graphics processing units are widely used as accelerators in data centers operated by major cloud service providers.

One key factor behind Nvidia's rising share of TSMC revenue is the nature of the chips it needs. AI accelerators are significantly larger, more complex, and more expensive to manufacture than Apple's A- or M-series chips. They often require leading-edge process nodes, advanced packaging techniques, and higher wafer costs, all of which translate into higher revenue per chip for TSMC. While Apple ships far higher volumes of processors overall, it requires smaller system-on-a-chip designs optimized for power efficiency and consumer devices, resulting in lower manufacturing costs per unit.

TSMC's growing reliance on AI customers could have direct implications for Apple. While it remains one of the foundry's most important customers, it is no longer the primary driver of TSMC's capacity expansion or capital expenditure decisions. Analysts say that Nvidia has effectively taken Apple's place as the scale customer that helps guide development and justify increased investment in each new leading-edge process node.

Tags: CNBC, Nvidia, TSMC

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils First New Products of 2026

Monday January 26, 2026 1:55 pm PST by
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch. Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Read Full Article
iPhone 5s

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Monday January 26, 2026 3:56 pm PST by
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released. iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Read Full Article124 comments
Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Monday January 26, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. The new...
Read Full Article232 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 6:02 pm PST by
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months. Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Read Full Article76 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 11:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year. First up...
Read Full Article174 comments

Top Rated Comments

DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
47 minutes ago at 06:14 am
AI is the absolute worst abomination in Technology History.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RhinoThinks Avatar
RhinoThinks
41 minutes ago at 06:20 am
This isn't sports.
This really doesn't matter beyond supply chains for Apple. Something that can be addressed multiple ways.

Supply chains aren't really the thing that Apple has shown it is bad at under Cook leadership.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
42 minutes ago at 06:19 am
When the AI bubble finally bursts, Apple will go back to being Foxconn’s biggest customer. There are only so many AI servers that will be built. But new iDevices appear every year.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
47 minutes ago at 06:13 am
This is not good for Apple at its scale
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spaxxedout Avatar
spaxxedout
40 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Interesting choice not to cover Clawdbot / Moltbot. I assumed it was for a moratorium on AI articles, but this is a counterpoint.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
120FPS Avatar
120FPS
35 minutes ago at 06:25 am

If Apple focused on quality products, they would sell more products and would not be overtaken by NVIDIA.
While competition has caught up with Apple, and they will once again have to push the envelope with new redesigns, I don't think the quality is lacking. I may not like some of Apple's choices, but the MBP is a solid machine. The drive for AI is so great that Apple would have to move into that area, or robotics, and push a lot of new products to take the top spot again.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments