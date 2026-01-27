iPhone Fold Rumored Display Size Has Samsung Preparing a Direct Rival

by

Samsung aims to produce around 1 million units of its upcoming "Wide Fold" device, in an attempt to directly rival Apple's rumored foldable iPhone expected later this year.

samsung wide fold universeice%402x

Samsung Wide Fold mockup (Image credit: UniverseIce)

According to Korea's ETNews, the Wide Fold will see Samsung's largest initial production run for a special model in the past three years. The device is said to feature a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded, and a 5.4-inch cover screen.

Apple is expected to introduce a foldable iPhone this fall with a similar 4:3 inner display ratio. When folded, users will interact with a 5.3-inch outer display that is shorter and wider than a typical iPhone screen, while unfolding it will reveal a larger 7.7-inch iPad-style screen, according to The Information.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to sell somewhere between 8 and 10 million units by the end of the year, assuming it launches in 2026 and isn't pushed back into early next year. Either way, it appears that by matching the device's aspect ratio, Samsung is wasting no time going after Apple in a space that the Korean tech giant has so far dominated.

A source quoted in the report says the Wide Fold "is not considered dramatically harder to build than [the] TriFold," and Samsung may increase output depending on the market response. The upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to have only a limited run of around 200,000 units, compared to the Wide Fold's projected 1 million units. Samsung is expected to launch the TriFold device on January 30, starting at $2,899.

samsung wide fold universeice 2%402x

Samsung Wide Fold mockup (Image credit: UniverseIce)

ETNews reports that the Wide Fold will debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 at Samsung's Q3 Unpacked event in July. If so, that's a change from previous years, when Samsung staggered its special models to avoid cannibalizing sales from its main lineup.

Samsung's overall foldable shipments reportedly exceeded 6 million last year, and the company expects that figure to climb with the Wide Fold joining its portfolio. Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September.

segfaultdotorg Avatar
segfaultdotorg
54 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Apple missed the boat on this since Android is going to have a trifold phone before Apple even has a bifold. They should scrap the bifold altogether and make it a quadfold!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
satchmo Avatar
satchmo
50 minutes ago at 08:41 am
The advantages of being the supplier of parts for the folding iPhone.

Is there any way Apple could or would disguise the specs from Samsung?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
45 minutes ago at 08:46 am
Forget ill conceived folding phones. Give me holographic displays already.


Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
42 minutes ago at 08:49 am
$2,899 …

A MacBook Pro can fold for that price with a far bigger screen!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JackHinkle Avatar
JackHinkle
48 minutes ago at 08:43 am
Suwon, start your photocopiers!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
transpo1 Avatar
transpo1
39 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Wait a second-- I thought the rumors said the iPhone Fold inner display aspect ratio was meant to be widescreen, more like 16:9. Did I misread the prior rumors? If the inner display is 4:3 square like existing Samsung devices I've seen, that makes me significantly less interested. Thought the whole point of the fat outer screen was to have a wider inner display.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
