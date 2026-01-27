Claude AI Now Lets You Use Slack, Figma, and Canva Within the Chat

by

Anthropic has announced new interactive tools in Claude that let users open and interact with other services and apps directly within the AI chat interface via the web and Mac app.

anthopic claude
The update offers real-time collaboration with third-party apps like Asana, Slack, Figma, Canva, and more without requiring users to switch between tabs or apps.

The feature is powered by MCP Apps, a new extension to the Model Context Protocol that lets any MCP server deliver an interactive interface within supporting AI products. Anthropic open-sourced MCP last year as a universal standard for connecting tools to AI applications.

Per Anthropic's announcement, here's what you can now do directly in Claude:

Amplitude – Build analytics charts, then explore trends and adjust parameters interactively to uncover hidden insights.

Asana – Turn chats into projects, tasks, and timelines your team can see and execute in Asana.

Box – Search for files, preview documents inline, then extract insights and ask questions about your content.

Canva – Create presentation outlines, then customize branding and design in real-time to produce client-ready decks.

Clay – Research companies, find contacts with email and phone info, pull data like company size and funding, then draft personalized outreach directly in your conversation.

Figma – Prompt to turn text and images into flow charts, Gantt charts, or other visual diagrams in FigJam.

Hex – Ask data questions and get answers complete with interactive charts, tables, and citations.

monday.com – Manage your work, run projects, update boards, smartly assign tasks, and visualize progress with insights.

Slack (from Salesforce) – Search and retrieve Slack conversations for context, generate message drafts, format them your way, and review before you post.

Interactive tools are available on web and desktop for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans, with support said to be coming to Claude Cowork down the line.


The integrations are similar to ChatGPT's Apps system, introduced last October, which allows users to interact with third-party tools inside the chat interface.

Tags: Anthropic, claude

