ChatGPT Now Interacts With Multiple Apps Inside Conversations

ChatGPT users can now interact with a handful of third-party apps directly within their conversations, OpenAI has announced.



The new Apps SDK allows developers to build tools that blend naturally into chats, and initial partners include Spotify, Canva, Zillow, Expedia, Booking.com, Coursera, and Figma.

Users can summon apps by name. For example, you can ask "Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday." ChatGPT can also suggest relevant apps automatically. For instance, when discussing home purchases, ChatGPT might surface Zillow to browse listings on an interactive map.

The system uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which gives ChatGPT access to data sources, tools, and workflows in connected apps.

The Apps SDK is now available in preview to developers. OpenAI plans to launch a full developer directory and monetization support later this year, while additional apps from DoorDash, Instacart, Uber, and AllTrails are coming soon.

The feature is available to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users outside the EU.