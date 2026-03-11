Skip to Content

Apple Releases New Versions of iOS for Older iPhones

by

Apple today released iOS 16.7.15, iPadOS 16.7.15, iOS 15.8.7, and iPadOS 15.8.7, updates designed for older iPhones and iPads that are not able to run newer versions of iOS and iPadOS.

iphonelineupguide gradient background
iPhone and iPad users can install the updates by opening up the Settings app, going to General, and selecting the Software Update option. Those with automatic updates turned on will see the new software installed automatically in the coming days.

According to Apple's release notes, the updates include important security fixes.

Apple has committed to providing security updates for iPhones for at least five years after launch, but often Apple provides security fixes for a much longer period of time. Earlier this year, the iPhone 5s got a new software update 13 years after it initially launched.

Update: Apple's security notes for iOS/iPadOS 15.8.7 and iOS/iPadOS 16.7.15 disclose that the fixes are related to the sophisticated Coruna exploit that was disclosed by Google last week. Apple says that while all of the issues were previously fixed in various iOS 16 and iOS 17 updates, today's releases bring the same fixes to older devices that can't update to iOS 17 or later.

Top Rated Comments

Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
6 hours ago at 02:54 pm
Let's go ! Why people still buy android at this point if you get 13 years of software updates !?
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nimalouk
6 hours ago at 02:58 pm
I just want iOS 18.7.5 on my 16.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
5 hours ago at 03:14 pm
Wow .. this is wild..

I think this even hits my old fleet of beloved iPhone SE1s from 2016 (I have 4 of them).

Outstanding and very very praise worthy.

Thank you Apple.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
5 hours ago at 03:21 pm

Man, I wish I still had my old 1st-gen SE. Best iPhone ever lowkey.
I can't even describe how I would feel if they released an "iPhone Classic", with whatever limitations were needed to fit in the chassis about the size of the iPhone 5s/SE.

I might faint.

I'd probably buy 2 straight away.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slo Pesci Avatar
Slo Pesci
5 hours ago at 03:13 pm
I give Apple a lot of crap but it's little things like this that set them apart.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iLuddite Avatar
iLuddite
5 hours ago at 03:16 pm

Wow .. this is wild..

I think this even hits my old fleet of beloved iPhone SE1s from 2016 (I have 4 of them).

Outstanding and very very praise worthy.

Thank you Apple.
Man, I wish I still had my old 1st-gen SE. Best iPhone ever lowkey.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments