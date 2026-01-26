iOS 26.2.1 and watchOS 26.2.1 Are Coming Soon, Here's What's New

Apple today confirmed that iOS 26.2.1 and watchOS 26.2.1 are on the way. The updates will likely be released this week, so keep an eye out as early as today.



watchOS 26.2.1 was mentioned in Apple's press release for the new AirTag today, and iOS 26.2.1 is mentioned in fine print on the new AirTag's product page.

While these will be minor software updates, they do include a few things:

The new AirTag requires an iPhone running iOS 26.2.1 or later.

watchOS 26.2.1 expands the Precision Finding feature to the Apple Watch Series 9 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later. We have not yet confirmed if this is only for the new AirTag, or if it also works with the original AirTag.

Here is what Precision Finding looks like on the Apple Watch:



Beyond that, iOS 26.2.1 might include bug fixes and/or patch security vulnerabilities.