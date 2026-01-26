Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale Has Major Discounts on AirPods Max, iPad, Apple Watch, and More
Best Buy today kicked off a new 48-hour flash sale with sitewide discounts on a huge collection of products. This includes some notable markdowns on Apple products like the 11-inch iPad and AirPods Max, both of which are seeing their lowest prices of 2026 so far during this event.
Specifically, you can get the AirPods Max for $429.99, down from $549.99, a deal that beats Amazon's current price by about $20 and is an overall solid second-best price. Even better, Best Buy has every color of the USB-C AirPods Max on sale at this price.
Best Buy also has Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad for $299.00, down from $349.00, as well as the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00, down from $449.00. These are both second-best prices on the iPad, but some of the first markdowns on this model so far this year.
Finally for Apple deals, Best Buy has the previous generation Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $549.00 today only, a massive discount on the original price of $799.00. This includes both Natural and Black color options, and it's the best price we've ever seen on this model.
There are plenty of more deals to browse during this event, including up to 50 percent off select TVs, up to 60 percent off audio products, and more. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
