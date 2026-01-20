Amazon Takes Up to $174 Off Apple's M5 MacBook Pro
Amazon today has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and it's a solid second-best price on the M5 MacBook Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, the 16GB RAM/1TB M5 MacBook Pro is available for $1,629.00 ($170 off) and the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 MacBook Pro has hit $1,825.00 on Amazon ($174 off). All three models have estimated delivery dates around January 25.
This version of the MacBook Pro launched in October and it comes with the newest M5 chip, which offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 45% faster graphics when compared to the M4 chip. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
