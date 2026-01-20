Amazon Takes Up to $174 Off Apple's M5 MacBook Pro

by

Amazon today has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and it's a solid second-best price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

Additionally, the 16GB RAM/1TB M5 MacBook Pro is available for $1,629.00 ($170 off) and the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 MacBook Pro has hit $1,825.00 on Amazon ($174 off). All three models have estimated delivery dates around January 25.

$150 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,449.00

$170 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,629.00

$174 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (24GB RAM/1TB) for $1,825.00

This version of the MacBook Pro launched in October and it comes with the newest M5 chip, which offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 45% faster graphics when compared to the M4 chip. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

