App Store and Apple TV Experiencing Outage

Apple's App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple TV service are experiencing an outage at the current time, according to Apple's System Status page.



Apple says that some users may be experiencing issues with the ‌App Store‌ and iTunes Store. Apple also says some users may be seeing intermittent issues with ‌Apple TV‌. The ‌Apple TV‌ Channels feature is down too, and users may be unable to access some services or make purchases.

The services have been having issues since 6:48 p.m. Eastern Time. We'll update this article when the outage resolves.

Update 8:15 p.m. ET: iWork for iCloud, Xcode Cloud, and Apple Maps Traffic are also experiencing issues.