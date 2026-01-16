All-New Apple Store Now Open in Downtown Montréal

Apple's Sainte-Catherine store in Montréal, Canada has a new home at the northeast corner of Rue Saint-Catherine and Rue de la Montagne. The location officially opened to the public today, and the first customers who visited received a complimentary tote bag and toque (the Canadian term for what Americans call a beanie), the latter of which will come in handy given Montréal's temperature is currently hovering around -15ºC (5ºF).



The store spans the first floor of a historic building that was extensively renovated for Apple. The second and third floors are reserved for Apple employees.

The new space is more than double the size of Apple's original location on Rue Saint-Catherine, which is now permanently closed. There are side-by-side counters for the Genius Bar and Apple Pickup, where customers can receive technical support and collect items they ordered through Apple's online store, respectively.

The interior design of the store is familiar, but there are a few unique elements, including the entrance and a curved wood ceiling. Apple says the store's façade blends historic Saint-Marc stone from Québec with local granite, while local copper artisans extensively restored the cornice that tops the building.

To celebrate the store, Apple shared a custom Mac and iPhone wallpaper on its website.

At the store, customers who make a purchase can receive a complimentary Apple Store shopping bag with an illustration by Montréal-based artist Catherine Potvin this Saturday, January 17, between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time.