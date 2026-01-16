All-New Apple Store Now Open in Downtown Montréal
Apple's Sainte-Catherine store in Montréal, Canada has a new home at the northeast corner of Rue Saint-Catherine and Rue de la Montagne. The location officially opened to the public today, and the first customers who visited received a complimentary tote bag and toque (the Canadian term for what Americans call a beanie), the latter of which will come in handy given Montréal's temperature is currently hovering around -15ºC (5ºF).
The store spans the first floor of a historic building that was extensively renovated for Apple. The second and third floors are reserved for Apple employees.
The new space is more than double the size of Apple's original location on Rue Saint-Catherine, which is now permanently closed. There are side-by-side counters for the Genius Bar and Apple Pickup, where customers can receive technical support and collect items they ordered through Apple's online store, respectively.
The interior design of the store is familiar, but there are a few unique elements, including the entrance and a curved wood ceiling. Apple says the store's façade blends historic Saint-Marc stone from Québec with local granite, while local copper artisans extensively restored the cornice that tops the building.
To celebrate the store, Apple shared a custom Mac and iPhone wallpaper on its website.
At the store, customers who make a purchase can receive a complimentary Apple Store shopping bag with an illustration by Montréal-based artist Catherine Potvin this Saturday, January 17, between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced a new Apple Creator Studio bundle that offers access to six creative apps, as well as exclusive AI features and content, as part of a single subscription. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.
Here are the six apps included with an Apple Creator Studio subscription:Final Cut Pro on the Mac and iPad
Logic Pro on the Mac and iPad
Pixelmator...
Verizon is experiencing a major outage across the U.S. today, with hundreds of thousands of customers reporting issues with the network on the website Downdetector. There are also complaints across Reddit and other social media platforms.
iPhone users and others with Verizon service are generally unable to make phone calls, send text messages, or use data over 5G or LTE due to the outage....
While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around eight months away, a leaker has shared some alleged details about the devices.
In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo this week, the account Digital Chat Station said the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Consistent with previous...
Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS 26.3, nearly a month after the first beta. So far, the update includes a couple of new features for iPhones.
iOS 15.3 through iOS 18.3 were all released in late January over the years, so it is thereby likely that iOS 26.3 will be released towards the end of this month as well. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer.
Below,...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another eight months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of January 2026:
The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras
Under-screen Face ID...