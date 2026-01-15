Beats' Latest Ad Campaign Features Baseball Superstar Shohei Ohtani

Apple's Beats brand is no stranger to collaborations with big-name celebrities on marketing campaigns, and the brand's latest effort involves Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.



The new campaign created in collaboration with photographer Daniel Sannwald features a massively oversized Ohtani sporting Beats products in various Los Angeles settings.

Against iconic LA backdrops, each image amplifies Ohtani's scale—not just physically, but metaphorically. He becomes an elevated figure of pride, strength, and aspiration. Through dramatic scale and surreal energy, the campaign transforms LA into Ohtani's playground—a cityscape where sport and culture intersect. Beats' choice to pair its most iconic products with Ohtani in this visual story was deliberate. As an LA-born brand rooted in sports, music, and entertainment, Beats shares both its home and its spirit with Ohtani—a journey defined by ambition, performance, and unmistakable boldness.

Back to back champion. 4-time MVP. Shohei Ohtani is larger than life. 歴史に残る2連覇。4度目のMVP。大谷翔平、想像を超えたその先へ。 pic.twitter.com/JLHizt5eKO — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) January 14, 2026

"Los Angeles is a city of energy, culture, and ambition," says Shohei Ohtani. "Wearing Beats and seeing myself rise above the skyline feels symbolic of the connection I have with this city and our fans. We rise high together."

In the images, Ohtani wears several of the latest Beats products, including Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, and Powerbeats Fit.

Ohtani has won four Major League Baseball MVP awards in Los Angeles, including two American League awards with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2023 and two National League awards with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and again in 2025 as the Dodgers won back-to-back World Series titles.