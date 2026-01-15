Beats' Latest Ad Campaign Features Baseball Superstar Shohei Ohtani

by

Apple's Beats brand is no stranger to collaborations with big-name celebrities on marketing campaigns, and the brand's latest effort involves Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

beats ohtani
The new campaign created in collaboration with photographer Daniel Sannwald features a massively oversized Ohtani sporting Beats products in various Los Angeles settings.

Against iconic LA backdrops, each image amplifies Ohtani's scale—not just physically, but metaphorically. He becomes an elevated figure of pride, strength, and aspiration. Through dramatic scale and surreal energy, the campaign transforms LA into Ohtani's playground—a cityscape where sport and culture intersect.

Beats' choice to pair its most iconic products with Ohtani in this visual story was deliberate. As an LA-born brand rooted in sports, music, and entertainment, Beats shares both its home and its spirit with Ohtani—a journey defined by ambition, performance, and unmistakable boldness.


In the images, Ohtani wears several of the latest Beats products, including Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, and Powerbeats Fit.

"Los Angeles is a city of energy, culture, and ambition," says Shohei Ohtani. "Wearing Beats and seeing myself rise above the skyline feels symbolic of the connection I have with this city and our fans. We rise high together."

Ohtani has won four Major League Baseball MVP awards in Los Angeles, including two American League awards with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2023 and two National League awards with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and again in 2025 as the Dodgers won back-to-back World Series titles.

Tag: Beats

Popular Stories

Apple Creator Studio

Apple Introduces New 'Creator Studio' Bundle of Apps for $129 Per Year

Tuesday January 13, 2026 6:11 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new Apple Creator Studio bundle that offers access to six creative apps, as well as exclusive AI features and content, as part of a single subscription. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Here are the six apps included with an Apple Creator Studio subscription:Final Cut Pro on the Mac and iPad Logic Pro on the Mac and iPad Pixelmator...
Read Full Article407 comments
Verizon New

Verizon is Down: iPhones Show 'SOS' Mode Due to Network Outage [Resolved]

Wednesday January 14, 2026 10:18 am PST by
Verizon is experiencing a major outage across the U.S. today, with hundreds of thousands of customers reporting issues with the network on the website Downdetector. There are also complaints across Reddit and other social media platforms. iPhone users and others with Verizon service are generally unable to make phone calls, send text messages, or use data over 5G or LTE due to the outage....
Read Full Article142 comments
iOS 26

Here's What's New in iOS 26.3 So Far

Monday January 12, 2026 1:15 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS 26.3, nearly a month after the first beta. So far, the update includes a couple of new features for iPhones. iOS 15.3 through iOS 18.3 were all released in late January over the years, so it is thereby likely that iOS 26.3 will be released towards the end of this month as well. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer. Below,...
Read Full Article47 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

New Leak Reveals iPhone 18 Pro Display Sizes, Under-Screen Face ID, and More

Wednesday January 14, 2026 7:09 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around eight months away, a leaker has shared some alleged details about the devices. In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo this week, the account Digital Chat Station said the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Consistent with previous...
Read Full Article55 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Confirms Google Gemini Will Power Next-Generation Siri This Year

Monday January 12, 2026 7:38 am PST by
In a statement shared with CNBC today, Apple confirmed that Google Gemini will power the next-generation version of Siri that is slated to launch later this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. "After careful evaluation, we determined that Google's technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and we're excited about the innovative...
Read Full Article271 comments