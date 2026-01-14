Apple Releases New Firmware Update for iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

Apple this week released another firmware update for the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery, but there are no specific details about what it includes.



The latest iPhone Air MagSafe Battery firmware has a version number of 8B32, up from 8B25. In the Settings app on the iPhone Air, the new firmware is listed as version 101.0, while the previous firmware was listed as version 99.0 in the app.



Apple does not share release notes for iPhone Air MagSafe Battery firmware updates, so it is unclear what is new. However, it would be reasonable to assume the update includes performance and stability improvements, and/or bug fixes.

iPhone Air MagSafe Battery firmware updates automatically install in the background over time, while the accessory is charged and actively being used.

You can check the version number of the ‌MagSafe‌ Battery's firmware by attaching it to an ‌iPhone Air‌, opening the Settings app on the device, and tapping on General → About → ‌iPhone Air‌ ‌MagSafe‌ Battery. If you see 101.0, it is up to date.