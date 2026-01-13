Apple Says 'Pixelmator' App on iOS Will No Longer Receive Updates

Alongside the news that Pixelmator Pro is coming to the iPad, Apple has confirmed that the more basic Pixelmator app for the iPhone and iPad will no longer be updated.



From the Pixelmator Pro page on Apple's website:

Pixelmator Classic for iOS, released in 2014 as a companion app to the now-discontinued Pixelmator Classic for Mac, provides basic image editing features such as cropping, color adjustments, and effects. It remains a functional app but is no longer being updated.

The classic Pixelmator app offers more basic image editing tools, whereas Pixelmator Pro for iPad will be a fully-featured, professional image editing app.

Pixelmator Pro for iPad features a new touch-optimized workspace, full Apple Pencil support for pressure-sensitive brushing, the ability to work between iPad and Mac, and all of the powerful editing tools from the Mac version of the app.

There is also a free Photomator photo editing app for the iPhone and iPad in the App Store, and Apple did not mention updates ending for that app.