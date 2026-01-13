Apple Says 'Pixelmator' App on iOS Will No Longer Receive Updates

by

Alongside the news that Pixelmator Pro is coming to the iPad, Apple has confirmed that the more basic Pixelmator app for the iPhone and iPad will no longer be updated.

Pixelmator Feature
From the Pixelmator Pro page on Apple's website:

Pixelmator Classic for iOS, released in 2014 as a companion app to the now-discontinued Pixelmator Classic for Mac, provides basic image editing features such as cropping, color adjustments, and effects. It remains a functional app but is no longer being updated.

The classic Pixelmator app offers more basic image editing tools, whereas Pixelmator Pro for iPad will be a fully-featured, professional image editing app.

Pixelmator Pro for iPad features a new touch-optimized workspace, full Apple Pencil support for pressure-sensitive brushing, the ability to work between iPad and Mac, and all of the powerful editing tools from the Mac version of the app.

Read our earlier coverage of the Pixelmator Pro for iPad announcement to learn more.

There is also a free Photomator photo editing app for the iPhone and iPad in the App Store, and Apple did not mention updates ending for that app.

Tag: Pixelmator

Popular Stories

Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

Apple Is Expected to Launch These Four MacBooks in 2026

Friday January 9, 2026 8:17 am PST by
2026 could be a bumper year for Apple's Mac lineup, with the company expected to announce as many as four separate MacBook launches. Rumors suggest Apple will court both ends of the consumer spectrum, with more affordable options for students and feature-rich premium lines for users that seek the highest specifications from a laptop. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article117 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

10 Reasons to Wait for This Year's iPhone 18 Pro

Thursday January 8, 2026 2:56 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article75 comments
iOS 18 Siri Personal Context

Apple Confirms Google Gemini Will Power Next-Generation Siri This Year

Monday January 12, 2026 7:38 am PST by
In a statement shared with CNBC today, Apple confirmed that Google Gemini will power the next-generation version of Siri that is slated to launch later this year. "After careful evaluation, we determined that Google's technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and we're excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users," the statement...
Read Full Article265 comments
Apple Creator Studio

Apple Introduces New 'Creator Studio' Bundle of Apps for $129 Per Year

Tuesday January 13, 2026 6:11 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new Apple Creator Studio bundle that offers access to six creative apps, as well as exclusive AI features and content, as part of a single subscription. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Here are the six apps included with an Apple Creator Studio subscription:Final Cut Pro on the Mac and iPad Logic Pro on the Mac and iPad Pixelmator...
Read Full Article280 comments
iOS 26

Here's What's New in iOS 26.3 So Far

Monday January 12, 2026 1:15 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS 26.3, nearly a month after the first beta. So far, the update includes a couple of new features for iPhones. iOS 15.3 through iOS 18.3 were all released in late January over the years, so it is thereby likely that iOS 26.3 will be released towards the end of this month as well. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer. Below,...
Read Full Article45 comments
iOS 18 Siri Personal Context

Elon Musk Reacts to Apple and Google Teaming on Gemini-Powered Siri

Monday January 12, 2026 11:38 am PST by
Elon Musk today expressed concern about Apple and Google partnering on a more personalized version of Siri powered by Google's generative AI platform Gemini. "This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that [they] also have Android and Chrome," wrote Musk, in a post on X. Musk serves as CEO of xAI, the company behind Gemini competitor Grok. It is unlikely...
Read Full Article216 comments
Apple Intelligence iPhone 16

Google Gemini Partnership With Apple Will Go Beyond Siri Revamp

Monday January 12, 2026 8:48 am PST by
Apple and Google today announced that Google Gemini will help power not only a more personalized version of Siri, but a range of future Apple Intelligence features. "Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology," the companies said, in a statement. "These...
Read Full Article229 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.2.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Monday January 12, 2026 8:19 am PST by
iOS 26.3 will likely be released to the public later this month, but it appears that Apple is preparing to push out another software update in the interim. Apple's software engineers have started testing iOS 26.2.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The update will likely be released at some point this week or next week. ...
Read Full Article31 comments

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
44 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
The news just keeps getting better and better.........
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rotvaldi Avatar
rotvaldi
46 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
Tim Cook hopefully you are kick out *Thunderstruck on background*
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
33 minutes ago at 12:27 pm
We are FULLY in the "squeeze the hell out of the existing lemons" phase of the lemonade stand here.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anonymous123 Avatar
Anonymous123
43 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Too much chasing profits and not enough focus on the customer experience.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
36 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
The hits just keep coming ...


Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wrcooke Avatar
wrcooke
27 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
Its interesting given Apple had an outstanding photo editing app called Aperture. They canned the product I have to think a result of lack of sales and Apple now is going to reinvent the wheel so to speak! A subscription based app is not a good look for Apple, its more of a money grab IMO. Time will tell if they get enough people supporting a sub based app.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments