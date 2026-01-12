Here's What's New in iOS 26.3 So Far

In mid-December, Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 26.3. So far, the upcoming software update includes a couple of new features for iPhones.

iOS 26
iOS 15.3 through iOS 18.3 were all released in late January over the years, so thereby it is likely that iOS 26.3 will be released towards the end of this month as well. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer.

Below, we recap what is new in the iOS 26.3 beta so far.

iPhone to Android Transfer Tool

ios 26 3 android transfer
iOS 26.3 makes it easier for iPhone users to switch to an Android device. A new tool allows you to place your iPhone next to an Android device to wirelessly transfer photos, messages, notes, apps, and more. You can also transfer your phone number.

In the iOS 26.3 beta, the new tool can be found in the Settings app, under General → Transfer or Reset ‌iPhone‌ → Transfer to Android. It is available worldwide.

Notification Forwarding in EU

ios 26 3 notification forwarding
In the EU, iOS 26.3 introduces both a Notification Forwarding feature and AirPods-like proximity pairing for third-party accessories like earbuds and smartwatches.

Apple was required to make these changes to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act.

More

ios 26 3 weather
Starting with iOS 26.3, there is a dedicated section for Weather wallpapers, with three preset options available to choose from. To access them, tap and hold on the Lock Screen and tap on the plus sign in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

February is Black History Month, and iOS 26.3 will likely include the 2026 version of Apple's annual Black Unity wallpaper. Apple also typically releases a new Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch, and a matching Unity Rhythm watch face.

iOS 26.1 introduced a Background Security Improvement feature that is designed to provide security updates for Safari, WebKit, and some other system items between iOS software updates. Apple has been testing the feature with updates such as "iOS 26.3 (a)" and "iOS 26.3 (b)," but they do not actually contain any security fixes.

Additional new features and bug fixes may be added in later beta versions of iOS 26.3. Overall, though, it will likely be a relatively minor update.

