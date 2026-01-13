Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off M5 iPad Pro With New Discounts

Amazon this week is back with big discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. The highlight this time around is the 1TB Wi-Fi 13-inch M5 iPad Pro with Nano-Texture Glass, which is on sale for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00.

Many of the deals in this sale match — or beat — the record low prices we tracked during Black Friday. Amazon also has the 2TB Wi-FI 13-inch M5 iPad Pro with Nano-Texture Glass for $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00, which is an all-time low price.

You'll find some of these deals matched at Best Buy, with in-store pick-up available this week for many locations. The latest iPad Pro models are equipped with the current-generation M5 chip, and feature a super-slim design, Thunderbolt support, up to 2TB storage, and OLED display technology.



