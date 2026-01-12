These 36 Airlines Offer iPhone Feature That Helps Find Your Lost Bags

On iOS 18.2 and later, there is a Share Item Location feature in the Find My app that allows you to temporarily share the location of an AirTag-equipped item with others, including employees at participating airlines. This way, if you put an AirTag inside your bags, the airline can better help you find them in the event they are lost or delayed at the airport.



The feature also works with other item trackers that support Apple's Find My network, such as those sold by Chipolo and Pebblebee.

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 or later can generate a "Share Item Location" link in the Find My app. Anyone they share the link with can then view a web page with a location of the item on a map. The page will automatically update with the item's latest known location.



The item's location stops being shared "as soon as a user is reunited with their item," or automatically expires after seven days.

Apple today announced that the Share Item Location feature is now supported by 36 airlines around the world, and we expect more to follow in the future.

Below, we have listed all of the airlines that support the feature: