Google Chrome 150 Will Be Last Version to Support macOS Monterey
Google has confirmed that its Chrome 150 browser update coming later this year will be the last version to support macOS Monterey. Going forward, Chrome 150 and later versions will no longer support macOS 12, which Apple released in October 2021.
In a platform status update, Google says that on Macs running Monterey, Chrome 150 will continue to work, but the browser will display a warning infobar and will not update any further. For new installations of Chrome 151+, macOS 13 or newer will be required.
Google has not announced an exact release date for Chrome 150. But based on the current stable channel being at version 143 and that Google typically releases major new Chrome versions roughly every four weeks, Chrome 150 is likely to be rolled out sometime around mid-2026.
To stay up-to-date with the latest browsing standards and to maintain online security, users on Monterey should update their macOS version, or choose another third-party browser like Firefox that is still receiving updates for their version of macOS.
