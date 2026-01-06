CES 2026: Google Brings Gemini AI Features to Google TV, Previewing What Apple TV Could Get

by

At CES 2026, Google announced some new Gemini features that it's bringing to Google TVs. Google TV is built into some TV sets and set-top boxes, and while it may not be immediately relevant to many Apple users, it does give us a look at what AI can do on a TV set.

google tv gemini
Gemini on Google TV will be able to answer queries with a "visually rich framework" that offers up imagery, videos, and real-time sports updates. A "Deep Dives" feature will give users narrated, interactive overviews of a topic that are simplified for the whole family.

Users can search through their Google Photos Library using Gemini to find specific people or moments. It enables image editing on the TV, with options to apply artistic styles or generate cinematic slideshows. Nano Banana, Google's image generator, can reimagine personal photos or create original media right on the TV. Veo, Google's video generation tool, is also coming to Google TV.

Google is also adding an option to use natural language to optimize TV settings, which is perhaps the most useful new feature that Gemini integration brings. Users can tell Gemini things like "the screen is too dim" or "I can't hear the dialogue" to make quick adjustments to picture and sound.

According to Google, the Gemini features will be coming to TCL devices first, and other Google TV devices over the coming months.

Apple is planning to use a version of Google Gemini for some of its upcoming AI features, including the smarter version of Siri. The next-generation version of the Apple TV is expected to get an A17 Pro chip, which is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

With Apple adopting Gemini and Apple TVs soon becoming capable of new AI features, it's possible that some of the features that Google has announced for Google TV could be replicated on the ‌Apple TV‌. Apple could use ‌Apple Intelligence‌ and the new version of ‌Siri‌ to simplify controls, make better content suggestions, and more. The updated ‌Apple TV‌ and the new version of ‌Siri‌ could both come in spring 2026.

