CES 2026: LG 6K Monitor, New Qi2.2 Chargers and AI Products Everywhere

by

It's day two of CES, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has another video highlighting new and upcoming tech products that were showcased at media events. Today's video features new displays from LG, the latest Qi2.2 chargers, robots, and more.

LG announced multiple new TVs and displays at its CES 2026 event, and showed off some older tech. Last year's 32-inch UltraFine Evo 6K monitor was on display, and of all LG's displays, this one looks like it was made for macOS. Text is crisp, the scale is perfect, Thunderbolt 5 is supported, and the NanoIPS panel provides deeper blacks and better contrast than a standard IPS panel.

There were a couple new gaming displays, including a 27-inch tandem OLED monitor with a 720Hz refresh rate, and a 52-inch 5K 240Hz display that LG says is the world's largest gaming monitor. LG also showed off new OLED TVs, microRGB TVs for improved color accuracy, and a frame TV option to match the Sony Frame TV. And of course all of the TVs have new AI features.

At Pepcom, MCON had a $145 ultra portable gaming controller designed for the iPhone. It uses MagSafe to snap to the back of an ‌iPhone‌, and it includes full-size joysticks, tactile buttons, triggers, and fold-out grips. MCON actually showed off the controller last year, but now it's ready to ship out in late January.

Aukey was showing off the MagFusion Ark, a modular wireless charger that supports 25W Qi2.2 charging. The Ark has a 6-in-1 design with a base that can charge up to three devices, plus three detachable power bank spheres for charging on the go.

The $150 MagFusion DeskHive is an all-new charger from Aukey, featuring a 25W wireless charging puck for an ‌iPhone‌ plus two built-in retractable USB-C cables. It includes a digital display that shows real-time power output for each port, and a USB-C port that offers up to 140W charging. Both Aukey chargers are coming in the second quarter of 2026.

AGIBOT debuted a humanoid robot that was walking around the show floor and interacting with attendees. InnAIO, a company that sells an AI voice cloning device, had a portrait featuring an AI version of Vincent van Gogh that talked to attendees. It was just one of many borderline creepy AI products that made an appearance.

Ambient highlighted the $250 Dreamie, a bedside sleep companion that provides an alarm, a soft light for a sunrise wakeup, and audio soundscapes to listen to so you can ditch your phone at night. Tonies was showing off its next-generation box with improved sound quality, longer battery life, better connectivity, and a refreshed design. It's also more responsive and interactive.

Satechi showed off the $400 Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock, which looks a lot like the Mac mini. It has multiple Thunderbolt 5 ports and everything else you could need, including an SSD enclosure that supports up to 8TB. Twelve South was at Pepcom to promote the $180 Valet, a Qi2 charger that also serves as a catchall tray.

Aeroband was demonstrating its $429 wireless electric guitar, which has nine built-in tones, a built-in speaker, and multiple drum loops. Skylight introduced its Smart Calendar 2 with brightness improvements and new AI features. It can scan photos and import the info into the calendar, and you can also take pictures of what's in your fridge to add items to the meal section of the calendar.

We'll be covering more CES highlights throughout the week, so make sure to stay tuned, and check out our CES 2026 hub for all of our coverage.

