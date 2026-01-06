CES 2026: Satechi Launches Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock

Satechi today announced its first Thunderbolt 5 product, a dock that has an included SSD enclosure for adding storage. The Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock with SSD Enclosure supports high-resolution multiple display setups, offering 80Gb/s bi-directional bandwidth with 120Gb/s Bandwidth Boost.



The Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock has a 5x5x2-inch form factor, and it is designed from aluminum to match Apple devices. It includes a 180W power supply with 140W host charging, so it is able to work with Apple's largest laptops. It also includes 30W PD power for smartphones and tablets.

At the front of the CubeDock, there's a 30W/10Gb/s USB-C port, a headphone jack, a 10Gb/s USB-A port, an SD card slot, and a microSD card slot. The back features three downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports, a port for the power supply, a Thunderbolt 5 port to connect to a computer, a 10Gb/s USB-C port, a 10Gb/s USB-A port, and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port.



There is an integrated NVMe SSD enclosure that supports up to 8TB at 6000MB/s. There is an active cooling system that Satechi says is "whisper quiet" for optimal performance during heavy workloads.

The CubeDock supports up to three 8K displays with 60Hz refresh rates on Windows PCs, or two 6K 60Hz displays on Macs. Multiple 4K displays with high refresh rates are supported as well.

Satechi is also debuting a new Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable that supports 80Gb/s bidirectional data transfer, 240W power delivery, and dual 8K 60Hz displays.

The Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock can be pre-ordered from Satechi for $400, and it is set to ship in the first quarter of 2026. The Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable is available now for $40.