CES 2026: Twelve South Unveils Valet Tray With Qi2 and Modular Design

Twelve South today announced a new Valet tray with Qi2-certified wireless charging that combines 15W magnetic charging with a leather-lined catch-all for everyday items.



The Valet features Qi2 wireless charging, delivering up to 15W of power to compatible iPhone models and other Qi2 devices. It also includes a USB-C port capable of supplying up to 15W of power to a second device. It is concealed beneath the base of the tray to reduce visible cables. The Valet is powered via a USB-C port with a braided cable.

The tray is built around a weighted zinc alloy base for stability and is wrapped in Nappa leather. The charging pad itself is raised slightly above the tray surface, creating a defined area for phone placement while leaving the surrounding space available for other personal items.

Valet is available with black or taupe leather as standard, while the outer metal frame is removable and can be swapped independently of the main body, with options for black, taupe, brown, or ecru inserts.

There is an integrated cable management system in the base, enabling the Valet to be oriented in four different configurations. This allows the wireless charging pad to be positioned on the left or right side of the tray, or the entire unit to be rotated into a portrait orientation for narrower surfaces.

A small status light provides visual confirmation that a device has begun charging. The light briefly pulses when charging starts and then fades out after eight seconds.

Valet is available for pre-order in the United States for $179.99, with launch scheduled for January 15, 2026. International availability is planned for later in 2026.