Apple Store Moving in Montréal, Get the Mac and iPhone Wallpaper Now

Apple is moving its store in Downtown Montréal, with the new location set to open on Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. local time, according to iPhone in Canada.



The new store will be in a historic building at the northeast corner of Rue Saint-Catherine and Rue de la Montagne in Montréal, the most populous city in the Canadian province of Québec. Apple renovated the building over the past few years.

To celebrate the new store, Apple has made a custom wallpaper for the Mac and iPhone available on the store page for a limited time.

As another way of celebrating, Apple collaborated with Montréal-based artist Catherine Potvin, who created the special artwork that will be visible on the store's facade until the grand opening. At the store, customers who make a purchase can receive a complimentary Apple Store bag illustrated by her at the following times:

Friday, January 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 17 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Apple's existing Sainte-Catherine store opened in 2008, and the new location is very close by.



As spotted by designer Filip Chudzinski, Apple has also announced that its Baybrook store in Friendswood, Texas, a suburb of Houston, will also be reopening in its original location on Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Apple operated a temporary store inside the shopping mall while it renovated the original location.