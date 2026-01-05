CES 2026 Day 1: AI for Everything

by

The annual CES tech event kicks off this week, with all kinds of companies showing off new products that are going to launch throughout 2026. Unsurprisingly, AI is the theme of this year's show, and almost everything you can think of is getting an artificial intelligence upgrade.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We sent MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera to CES to check out what's new, and our first video covers the CES Unveiled preview event that happens before the show begins, along with some new Samsung products.

Samsung is showing off its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Instead of just folding in two like a book, it has three folds, so it goes from 6.5 inches when closed to 10 inches when opened up. With the extra fold, it looks and feels much more like a tablet, and there's a lot of screen real estate for multitasking, playing games, and watching content. When it's closed up, it's thick, but still pocketable.

Most of Samsung's other devices like TVs are getting iterative updates and AI support with the new Vision AI Companion. The AI can answer questions about content on the screen, provide recommendations on what to watch or listen to, suggest what to eat, and give recipes from food you see on TV. There are also intuitive AI modes to personalize the viewing experience, tweaking picture and sound controls.

Samsung debuted a 130-inch microRGB TV with its most impressive color spectrum to date, updated OLED Frame TVs with realistic art, a record player with an animated display, and Movingstyle displays that are meant to detach from a base so they can be taken around the home.

Samsung's smart home integration is getting an AI update that allows smart home products to be activated based on sleeping metrics collected by the Galaxy Watch. If the watch detects that the wearer is too hot, it can turn on the AC. Or if the room is dry, it's able to turn on a connected humidifier. For gamers, Samsung showed off new Odyssey gaming displays, including the 6K Odyssey G9.

There were multiple fun and unusual products at CES Unveiled, like the $8,500 4D Falcon Massage Chair from Bodyfriend. It looks like a mech suit chair hybrid device, and it offers custom massage profiles with built-in leg and arm stretching functionality. It includes zero gravity recline, hand acupressure pads, and 36 airbags.

The $120 Ostation from Olight is able to recharge up to 32 AA batteries at one time, testing to ensure they're functional. There's also a version for AAA batteries, and both are handy if you use a lot of these battery types.

LiberNovo was showing off the $930 Omni desk chair, a dynamic ergonomic chair that senses the curve of your back and adapts automatically to offer support. It includes an adaptive neckrest and movable armrests that shift when the user leans back.

Belkin has some useful new charging products, including a $65 Qi2.2 3-in-1 charging dock and a Qi2.2 power bank that has an extra magnet so you can still use wallets, grips, or stands. Qi2.2 charges devices at up to 25W, just like MagSafe.

The $500 HoverAir Drone is a compact drone with a built-in high-resolution camera and stabilization, so it's like having a tiny film crew for video recording. It has covered rotors, so it's safe to use indoors.

Withings debuted a next-generation $600 Body Scan scale that's able to measure more than 60 biomarkers. It monitors heart pumping efficiency, cellular health, and metabolic function with eight EKG-capable electrodes on the scale surface and four in a retractable handle.

CES Unveiled also included a bunch of AI companion robots like the Tombot, a lifelike robotic dog with interactive sensors, real puppy sounds, and voice control. It's meant to offer emotional support without the need for traditional pet care, but it's not available for purchase yet.

We'll be covering more CES highlights throughout the week, so make sure to stay tuned, and check out our CES 2026 hub for all of our coverage.

Tag: CES 2026

Popular Stories

iphone 17 models

No iPhone 18 Launch This Year, Reports Suggest

Thursday January 1, 2026 8:43 am PST by
Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle. Despite the immense success of the iPhone 17 in 2025, the iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027, leaving the iPhone 17 in the lineup as the latest...
Read Full Article116 comments
duolingo ad live activity

Duolingo Used iPhone's Dynamic Island to Display Ads, Violating Apple Design Guidelines

Friday January 2, 2026 1:36 pm PST by
Language learning app Duolingo has apparently been using the iPhone's Live Activity feature to display ads on the Lock Screen and the Dynamic Island, which violates Apple's design guidelines. According to multiple reports on Reddit, the Duolingo app has been displaying an ad for a "Super offer," which is Duolingo's paid subscription option. Apple's guidelines for Live Activity state that...
Read Full Article105 comments
Clicks Communicator Feature

'Clicks Communicator' Unveiled — Will You Carry This With Your iPhone?

Friday January 2, 2026 6:35 am PST by
The company behind the BlackBerry-like Clicks Keyboard accessory for the iPhone today unveiled a new Android 16 smartphone called the Clicks Communicator. The purpose-built device is designed to be used as a second phone alongside your iPhone, with the intended focus being communication over content consumption. It runs a custom Android launcher that offers a curated selection of messaging...
Read Full Article191 comments
Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature Pink

Apple's 2026 Low-Cost A18 Pro MacBook: What We Know So Far

Friday January 2, 2026 4:33 pm PST by
Apple is planning to release a low-cost MacBook in 2026, which will apparently compete with more affordable Chromebooks and Windows PCs. Apple's most affordable Mac right now is the $999 MacBook Air, and the upcoming low-cost MacBook is expected to be cheaper. Here's what we know about the low-cost MacBook so far. Size Rumors suggest the low-cost MacBook will have a display that's around 13 ...
Read Full Article153 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

Low-Price 12.9-Inch MacBook With A18 Pro Chip Reportedly Launching Early This Year

Friday January 2, 2026 9:08 am PST by
Apple plans to introduce a 12.9-inch MacBook in spring 2026, according to TrendForce. In a press release this week, the Taiwanese research firm said this MacBook will be aimed at the entry-level to mid-range market, with "competitive pricing." TrendForce did not share any further details about this MacBook, but the information that it shared lines up with several rumors about a more...
Read Full Article194 comments
Apple Fitness Plus hero

Apple Announces New Fitness+ Workout Programs, Strava Challenge, and More

Friday January 2, 2026 6:43 am PST by
Apple today announced a number of updates to Apple Fitness+ and activity with the Apple Watch. The key announcements include: New Year limited-edition award: Users can win the award by closing all three Activity Rings for seven days in a row in January. "Quit Quitting" Strava challenge: Available in Strava throughout January, users who log 12 workouts anytime in the month will win an ...
Read Full Article64 comments
govee floor lamp

CES 2026: Govee Announces New Matter-Connected Ceiling and Floor Lights

Sunday January 4, 2026 5:00 am PST by
Govee today introduced three new HomeKit-compatible lighting products, including the Govee Floor Lamp 3, the Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, and the Govee Sky Ceiling Light. The Govee Floor Lamp 3 is the successor to the Floor Lamp 2, and it offers Matter integration with the option to connect to HomeKit. The Floor Lamp 3 offers an upgraded LuminBlend+ lighting system that can reproduce 281...
Read Full Article53 comments
Belkin 25W Battery magnetic

CES 2026: Belkin Announces Magnetic Ring Power Bank, Modular Dock, and More

Sunday January 4, 2026 3:02 pm PST by
Belkin today announced a range of new charging and connectivity accessories at CES 2026, expanding its portfolio of products aimed at Apple device users. UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Magnetic Ring The lineup includes new Qi2 and Qi2.2 wireless chargers, magnetic power banks, a high-capacity laptop battery, and USB-C productivity accessories, with an emphasis on higher charging...
Read Full Article15 comments