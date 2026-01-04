CES 2026: Belkin Announces Magnetic Ring Power Bank, Modular Dock, and More

Belkin today announced a range of new charging and connectivity accessories at CES 2026, expanding its portfolio of products aimed at Apple device users.

The lineup includes new Qi2 and Qi2.2 wireless chargers, magnetic power banks, a high-capacity laptop battery, and USB-C productivity accessories, with an emphasis on higher charging speeds, modular designs, and broader device compatibility. Most of the products are scheduled to launch across the first half of 2026. The key product announcements included:



UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Magnetic Ring ($99.99): A compact 10,000 mAh power bank supporting up to 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging and 30W wired USB-C charging simultaneously, featuring a secondary magnetic ring that allows accessories like wallets, grips, or stands to remain attached while charging. Includes pass-through charging, a built-in kickstand, and a digital display. Launches February 2026.

UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock ($64.99): A Qi2.2-powered 3-in-1 charging dock that wirelessly charges a phone at up to 25W, earbuds on a secondary pad, and a smartwatch using a bring-your-own charging puck system with included spacers for the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Google Pixel Watch models. Powered by a 45W USB-C adapter and designed for compact travel use. Launches Q1 2026.

BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank with Stand (5K) ($59.99): An ultra-slim magnetic power bank delivering up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging and 20W via USB-C, with a built-in stand for hands-free viewing, pass-through charging support, and a pocket-friendly design. Launches Q2 2026.

BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank with Stand (10K) ($84.99): A higher-capacity slim magnetic power bank offering up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging and 30W USB-C output, while maintaining a thin, travel-ready form factor with an integrated stand and soft-touch exterior. Launches Q2 2026.

UltraCharge Pro Laptop Power Bank 27K ($149.99): A high-capacity 27,000 mAh portable battery delivering up to 240W of total output, including a single USB-C output capable of up to 140W for fast-charging laptops such as a MacBook Pro, alongside an integrated braided USB-C cable, smart battery display, and airline-compliant design. Launches March 2026.

UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Charger ($99.99): A compact, foldable wireless charger that powers an iPhone at up to 25W via Qi2 while simultaneously fast-charging an Apple Watch using an integrated MFi-certified watch puck, with a 45W power adapter and 5 ft. USB-C cable included. Launches March 2026.

ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter ($149.99): A plug-and-play wireless HDMI solution that allows USB-C devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs that support DisplayPort Alt Mode, to mirror or extend displays at 1080p/60Hz with under 80ms latency, without requiring Wi-Fi, apps, or drivers. Supports up to eight transmitters for multi-user screen sharing. Launches Q1 2026.

Connect 8-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub ($99.99): A productivity-focused USB-C hub for MacBooks and other laptops, supporting up to 100W power delivery passthrough, Ethernet, USB peripherals, and external displays, with dual 4K output on Windows or a single 4K display on macOS, plus a built-in monitor privacy button for instant screen disabling. Launches Q2 2026.

Availability will vary by market, and several products will ship in stages through the first and second quarters of 2026. Belkin says further details on regional availability and compatibility will be provided closer to launch via its website and retail partners.