CES 2026: Withings Unveils Body Scan 2 With Hypertension Detection

Withings has announced the Body Scan 2, a new smart scale that the French health tech company says can track over 60 longitudinal biomarker measurements that enable the early detection of health issues and can even predict longevity.



Unveiled at CES 2026, the Body Scan 2 builds on its 2023 predecessor by adding several advanced features including Impedance Cardiography (ICG) to monitor heart pumping efficiency, and Bioimpedance Spectroscopy (BIS) to assess cellular health and metabolic function. This version of the device also adds hypertension risk notifications.

Withings says the all-in-one "longevity station" gets around the need for blood tests to track metabolic health, instead using foot sweat stimulation and cellular membrane analysis, though the company is keen to note that the features are meant to be early warning signs rather than being diagnostic.

Body Scan 2 users receive a Health Trajectory score that synthesizes all of this biomarker data into a single metric representing predicted years of healthy life. The scale also tracks heart age, patterns of glycemic dysregulation – a potential precursor toward prediabetes – and artery elasticity. Users can customize what to monitor, and the tracking then happens automatically when they step on the scale, though the most extensive scans can take up to 90 seconds.

One notable design change from the original moves the color display from the scale's base into the retractable handle, which houses four electrodes. Combined with eight EKG-capable electrodes on the scale's glass surface, the device creates a full-body circuit for what Withings claims are more accurate measurements than typical foot-only smart scales.



The Body Scan 2 costs $600 and will launch in the second quarter of 2026, pending FDA clearance for its hypertension risk and atrial fibrillation detection features, with a launch also planned in the U.K., Australia and Europe. The original Body Scan remains available at $399. Withings says the device complies with GDPR and HIPAA privacy standards, with all health data encrypted.