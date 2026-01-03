Amazon Takes $50 Off Apple Watch SE 3, Starting at $199

Amazon this weekend has the Apple Watch SE 3 on sale at all-time low prices, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS model. These prices are matching the Black Friday discounts we tracked in November, but stock is low, particularly on the 40mm GPS model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 on sale for $229.00, down from $279.00. The 44mm GPS device is available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum at this price, while the 40mm GPS model is only available in Starlight.

In addition to the Apple Watch SE 3 discounts, Amazon has $100 off the Apple Watch Series 11 right now, which are record low prices on the wearables. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.