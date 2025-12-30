iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Users Report Static Speaker Noise While Charging

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max owners are having trouble with the speakers of their devices, and have complained about a static or hissing noise that occurs when the iPhone is charging.



There are multiple discussions about the issue on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and Apple's Support Community, where affected users say there is a noticeable static noise "like an old radio." Some people report hearing it when playing audio and turning the volume down, while others say the static is audible without anything playing from the speakers. In some cases, there is a low crackle or a hiss when scrolling through webpages when the ‌iPhone‌ is charging, and some people hear the noise at low volumes even when the ‌iPhone‌ isn't on a charger.

Affected users report that the noise can be heard with chargers of all types, including Apple's official chargers. MagSafe charging causes the problem as well, but users report that the static noise is quieter. Unplugging the ‌iPhone‌ from the charger eliminates the sound for users who are experiencing the static noise when charging.

Some ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ users have exchanged their devices for new ones, but have run into the same issue.

One Reddit user has been in contact with Apple support, and says the issue has been forwarded to Apple engineers. Apple is apparently working on a fix, but the iOS updates that have been released so far do not appear to solve the problem. The sound is subtle according to most reports, so it may be a widespread issue that only those sensitive to the noise have noticed.