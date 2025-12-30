Apple Raised $3 Million for Global Fund's AIDS Fight Through Apple Pay Promotion

This holiday season, Apple donated $5 to The Global Fund for every purchase made using Apple Pay on Apple.com, the Apple Store app, and Apple retail stores in the U.S. and other countries.



The Global Fund this week said that Apple raised a total of $3 million for the organization, which is dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in developing countries.

Apple capped donations at $3 million, so that means Apple customers raised the total possible amount through their purchases. Apple ran the promotion from November 28 through December 7 to fund critical health programs that save lives.

Apple has long supported The Global Fund with similar promotions and through sales of devices manufactured in (PRODUCT)RED colors. Apple has not offered any of its iPhones or accessories in (PRODUCT)RED colorways since the launch of the 2022 iPhone 14 models, but it does raise money each December in honor of World AIDS Day.

Apple has raised more than $250 million for The Global Fund during its 19-year partnership with the (RED) brand.